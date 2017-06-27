Nebraska-native killed in boating accident returns home

A funeral will take place on Wednesday in Lyons, Nebraska, for an Army Colonel killed in a boating accident.

Kirk Slaughter died in Hawaii on June 15th.

Slaughter began his career in the National Guard and eventually became a full time member of the Army Reserve. While deployed in Iraq, he earned the Bronze Star. He was a graduate of the Army War College and was stationed in Hawaii at the time of his death.

A respectful farewell took place at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha, on Monday. The Patriot Guard Riders were on hand as Slaughter's body came home Monday afternoon.

Colonel Slaughter's funeral takes place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Lyons-Decatur Northeast School Gymnasium, in Lyons, Nebraska.