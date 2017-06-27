Nebraska-native killed in boating accident returns home - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska-native killed in boating accident returns home

Posted:
OMAHA, NE - (WOWT) -

A funeral will take place on Wednesday in Lyons, Nebraska, for an Army Colonel killed in a boating accident.

Kirk Slaughter died in Hawaii on June 15th.

Slaughter began his career in the National Guard and eventually became a full time member of the Army Reserve. While deployed in Iraq, he earned the Bronze Star. He was a graduate of the Army War College and was stationed in Hawaii at the time of his death.

A respectful farewell took place at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha, on Monday. The Patriot Guard Riders were on hand as Slaughter's body came home Monday afternoon.

Colonel Slaughter's funeral takes place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the  Lyons-Decatur Northeast School Gymnasium, in Lyons, Nebraska.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.