CENTSABLE HEALTH: Bedtime snacks to promote sleep

Almonds - magnesium, which aids in muscle relaxation

Bananas - potassium and tryptophan to promote sleep

Chamomile tea - naturally caffeine-free herbal tea that has a mild sedative effect

Chickpeas - tryptophan which helps your body make serotonin and melatonin to induce sleep

Decaffeinated green tea - L-Theanine, which relaxes and soothes

Milk - calcium aids in tryptophan production and its conversion to melatonin

Oats and whole grains - magnesium for muscle relaxation and healthy carbohydrates that help tryptophan get into the brain

Tart cherries - boosts melatonin to help relieve insomnia
 
Bed Time Snacks to Promote Sleep:
Open face sandwich with almond or peanut butter and sliced bananas + glass of milk 

Hummus + whole grain crackers + tea

Oats with almonds and cherries 

