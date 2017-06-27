HEALTHBEAT 4: Finding the 'Fountain of Youth' through exercise, skin care

Just because you're 40 years old, doesn't mean you have to look or feel that age.

Mercy Medical Center Wellness Specialist, Natalie Olorundami-Hughes says that feeling younger than your age, goes beyond what you look like on the outside.

"it includes skin care, kind of your appearance, and how you feel" says Mercy Medical Center Wellness Specialist, Natalie Olorundami-Hughes. "It's really focused on how you feel."

Olorundami-Hughes goes on to say that the stigma around age, has changed as well.

"I think before, even maybe 50 or 60, people used to think 'oh that's older'...that's just not the case anymore," says Olorundami-Hughes. "As long as you are living that healthy lifestyle, it is a huge benefit to anyone and you really notice that your body can feel like you felt when you were 30 or 40.

The minimum reccommended amount of exercise for anyone, at any age, is at least 30 minutes a day, 3 to 5 times a week.

Don't like to go to the gym? There are plenty of other options out there.

"You can go hiking, you can go for a bike ride. Gardening, maybe mowing the lawn," says Olorundami-Hughes. "Just doing things to get up, and keep moving."