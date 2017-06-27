Sioux City-native in the spotlight on "America's Got Talent"

Sioux City's own "Dancin' Dave" took his talents to Hollywood, Tuesday night, on the episode of "America's Got Talent."

Dave says he first started dancing in kindergarten at St. Joseph's Catholic School, in Sioux City.

Tuesday night, he showed his skills to Howie, Heidi, Mel B, and Simon. Sadly, Dave didn't make the cut. But, he thanked the judges for giving him the chance to shine in their spotlight.