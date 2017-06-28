Ambassador Branstad starts new job in China

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has started his new job as US Ambassador to China.

He spoke to the Chinese media for the first time on Tuesday, accompanied by his family.

Branstad says the threat from North Korea is a difficult issue they'll have to tackle.

"We want to work together to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. We also want to work together on issues like expanding trade that will continue to increase economic opportunities for the people of China as well as to increase jobs and economic opportunities for the people of the United States of America," Ambassador Terry Branstad said.

Branstad also spoke about Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiabo.

He said, "We Americans would like to see him have the opportunity for treatment elsewhere if that could be upheld."

The ambassador repeatedly stressed on the importance of the two countries working together.