Ambassador Branstad starts new job in China - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ambassador Branstad starts new job in China

Posted:
(CNN) -

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has started his new job as US Ambassador to China.

He spoke to the Chinese media for the first time on Tuesday, accompanied by his family.

Branstad says the threat from North Korea is a difficult issue they'll have to tackle.

"We want to work together to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. We also want to work together on issues like expanding trade that will continue to increase economic opportunities for the people of China as well as to increase jobs and economic opportunities for the people of the United States of America," Ambassador Terry Branstad said. 

Branstad also spoke about Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiabo.

He said, "We Americans would like to see him have the opportunity for treatment elsewhere if that could be upheld."

The ambassador repeatedly stressed on the importance of the two countries working together.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.