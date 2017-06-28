BPI and ABC reach a settlement in defamation lawsuit

There is a settlement in the $2 billion "BPI versus ABC news" trial in Union County, South Dakota Wednesday.

It was announced just within the past hour.

Terms of the agreement are being kept confidential.

ABC news reporter Jim Avila, who was named in the suit, says it was a business decision, but he stands by his reporting.



An ABC spokesperson just released a statement: “ABC has reached an amicable resolution of its dispute with the makers of “lean finely textured beef.” Throughout this case, we have maintained that our reports accurately presented the facts and views of knowledgeable people about this product. Although we have concluded that continued litigation of this case is not in the company’s interests, we remain committed to the vigorous pursuit of truth and the consumer’s right to know about the products they purchase.”

Beef Products Incorporated of Dakota Dunes sued ABC for defamation, claiming a series of reports the network did on it's lean finely textured beef in 2012 decimated their business and forced the company to close three of its four plants that produced its signature product.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening just spoke with Mr. Avila who says he is saddened the jury didn't hear ABCs full side but is happy with the result.



KTIV will update this story.