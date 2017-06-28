ABC News statement after settlement reached - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ABC News statement after settlement reached

Posted:
UNDATED (KTIV) -

An ABC News spokesperson released this statement: 

“ABC has reached an amicable resolution of its dispute with the makers of “lean finely textured beef.”  Throughout this case, we have maintained that our reports accurately presented the facts and views of knowledgeable people about this product.  Although we have concluded that continued litigation of this case is not in the Company’s interests, we remain committed to the vigorous pursuit of truth and the consumer’s right to know about the products they purchase.”

