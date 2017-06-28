AUDIO: Final session of court in the BPI v. ABC News defamation trial

There is a settlement in the nearly $2 billion "BPI versus ABC news" trial in Union County, South Dakota Wednesday.More >>
There is a settlement in the nearly $2 billion "BPI versus ABC news" trial in Union County, South Dakota Wednesday.More >>
Defendant and ABC reporter Jim Avila thanked the jury for their time and wished they had heard his side of the story from the witness stand.More >>
Defendant and ABC reporter Jim Avila thanked the jury for their time and wished they had heard his side of the story from the witness stand.More >>
An ABC News spokesperson released this statement.More >>
An ABC News spokesperson released this statement.More >>