AUDIO: Final session of court in the BPI v. ABC News defamation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AUDIO: Final session of court in the BPI v. ABC News defamation trial

Posted:
Hon. Cheryle Gering, Circuit Court Judge Hon. Cheryle Gering, Circuit Court Judge
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

Only audio was allowed to record the court proceedings during the Beef Products Inc. versus ABC News defamation lawsuit. 

Speaking in court Wednesday, Judge Cheryle Gering told the jury that the case had been settled. 

"As permitted under the law of South Dakota, neither the court, the jury nor the public will be told the details of the settlement today.  It is up to the parties to share in future public statements what they wish to disclose if anything about the settlement. What I can tell you is that this case is completely over and will be dismissed," Hon. Cheryle Gering, Circuit Court Judge said. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.