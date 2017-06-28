AUDIO: Final session of court in the BPI v. ABC News defamation trial

Only audio was allowed to record the court proceedings during the Beef Products Inc. versus ABC News defamation lawsuit.



Speaking in court Wednesday, Judge Cheryle Gering told the jury that the case had been settled.



"As permitted under the law of South Dakota, neither the court, the jury nor the public will be told the details of the settlement today. It is up to the parties to share in future public statements what they wish to disclose if anything about the settlement. What I can tell you is that this case is completely over and will be dismissed," Hon. Cheryle Gering, Circuit Court Judge said.



