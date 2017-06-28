Reporter Jim Avila comments after BPI and ABC News reach a settl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Reporter Jim Avila comments after BPI and ABC News reach a settlement

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

Beef Products Inc. and ABC News reached a settlement Wednesday. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. 

Defendant in the case and ABC reporter Jim Avila thanked the jury for their time and wished they had heard his side of the story from the witness stand. 

"I think it's important to note that we are not retracting anything and we are not apologizing for anything. I want people to understand that I understand that it was a business decision and I do support my company's decision," said Jim Avila, ABC News Reporter, Defendant.

Avila said that he will be back to work at ABC News next week. 

The attorneys that were here for ABC News did leave very quickly after adjourned.

ABC's lead attorney Dane Butswinkas, told KTIV, he is pleased with the settlement and is happy to spend time with his family. 

