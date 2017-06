Chamber annual dinner keynote speaker announced as former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announced its keynote speaker for the 2017 Annual Dinner as former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill Wednesday.

O'Neill was part of the SEAL Team 6 that killed Osama Bin Laden.

O'Neill's written a book about his experiences as a SEAL Team Warrior titled "The Operator".

The 32nd annual dinner will be held September 14. Get tickets here: http://directory.siouxlandchamber.com/events/details/2017-siouxland-chamber-of-commerce-annual-dinner-3521?platform=hootsuite

