Massive cyberattack cripples systems worldwide

A massive cyberattack apparently targeting Ukraine has been wreaking havoc on countries and corporations across the globe, including in the US.



The cyberattack crippling systems worldwide appears to be under control in Ukraine where it likely originated as companies around the world scramble to count the costs of a crisis that has disrupted ports, hospitals, and factories.



Ukraine was one of the hardest hit countries. We saw ATM's stop working, staff at the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant had to switch to manual radiation monitoring because of fears of that attack.



The Ukrainian government said in a statement that all strategic assets including those involved in protecting state security are working normally.



Now this was a ransomware attack which basically means the virus encrypts and locks entire hard drives asking users to pay about 300 dollars in bitcoin to unlock their machines.



The virus has focused on computers running Microsoft windows especially ones that haven't been updated with the latest security patch.



It appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product, but then it rapidly spread across Ukraine, Russia, Europe, the US, even Australia.



It's unclear who was responsible. Some experts have speculated that it could've been a Russian nation state attack designed to cause chaos in Ukraine which then got out of control.



But that's just speculation.



One expert NBC spoke to said it's too early to tell whether the attack is winding down worldwide.



One thing to note it has been largely affecting big companies more so than individual users.



But still all the more reason to back up your files, to keep your computer software up to date, and obviously not to click on any suspicious links.