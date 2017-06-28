The future of the Senate GOP health care bill remains in flux

The future of the senate republican health care bill remains in flux.

Senate leaders are hoping they can still reach an agreement this week, but hurdles remain.

President Trump said, "If we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like, and that's okay because I understand that very well."

Senate Republicans again reworking their health care bill after another stinging setback to the GOP's seven year effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "We will not be voting on the bill this week but we are still working toward getting at least 50 people in a comfortable place."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to win over the nine republican senators currently opposed to the bill after being forced to scrap a vote this week.

Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "Either Republicans will agree and change the status quo, or the markets will continue to collapse, and we'll have to sit down with Senator Schumer."

President Trump, convening Republican Senators at the White House to discuss the path forward, flanked by two key skeptics of the bill.

President Trump said, "We're getting very close."

The president, who has largely remained on the sidelines, optimistic despite fundamental divisions within the party between conservatives and moderates.

Sen. Ted Cruz said, "The central focus needs to be on lowering premiums. The current draft doesn't do nearly enough to fix that problem."

Sen. Susan Collins said, "I have so many fundamental problems with the bill that it's difficult for me to see how any tinkering is going to satisfy my fundamental and deep concerns."

Multiple senators voicing concern over this attack ad commissioned by a pro-Trump super PAC against vulnerable Republican Senator Dean Heller because he's against the Senate bill.

Sources tell CNN Heller raised the issue with the president himself, after McConnell personally reached out to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus calling the ad a stupid move that set the cause back significantly.

Sen. Susan Collins said, "I was *amazed* and *appalled* to learn that any Republican group would be running negative ads against Dean."

Sen. Chuck Schumer said, "We know the fight is not over. That is for sure."

Senators expected to take heat from their constituents when they head back home for the July 4th recess.

Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "Some members have town halls and some don't, we'll see what happens."

A number of prominent medical associations and advocacy groups planning to lobby senators as well over the break.

But it's unclear if this will mean Republicans get more support for the bill, or even what changes may come to the legislation.