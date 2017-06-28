Gov. Reynolds presents to President Trump at White House energy event

Gov. Kim Reynolds traveled to Washington, D.C., Wednesday to present to President Donald Trump at a White House energy event.



“Iowa is a leader in energy innovation,” Gov. Reynolds said. “We have a solid track record of smart investments in a diversified energy portfolio. We invested early in biofuels and tapped Iowa’s richest natural resource–our fields. Now, we lead the industry.

Reynolds was getting a tour of the White House at the same time as the Chicago Cubs baseball team.