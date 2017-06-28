Gov. Reynolds presents to President Trump at White House energy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Reynolds presents to President Trump at White House energy event

Posted:
Cubs and Gov. Kim Reynolds visit the White House. Cubs and Gov. Kim Reynolds visit the White House.
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

Gov. Kim Reynolds traveled to Washington, D.C., Wednesday to present to President Donald Trump at a White House energy event.

“Iowa is a leader in energy innovation,” Gov. Reynolds said. “We have a solid track record of smart investments in a diversified energy portfolio. We invested early in biofuels and tapped Iowa’s richest natural resource–our fields. Now, we lead the industry.

Reynolds was getting a tour of the White House at the same time as the Chicago Cubs baseball team. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.