Heelan's Clark, Gehlen's Nohava commit to North Dakota State

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY/LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan running back Saybein Clark has verbally committed to FCS power North Dakota State.
    
Crusader head coach Jerry Steffen confirmed Clark's commitment to SportsFource on Wednesday.
    
Clark ran for 985 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season at Heelan, and has over 29-hundred yards in his career.
    
Clark also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State and UNI, as well as South Dakota and SDSU.
    
Le Mars native and Gehlen Catholic lineman Bryan Nohava tweeted on Monday that he has committed to NDSU as well.

