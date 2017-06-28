Stampede off to another good start

In their first three years in existence in the Midwest Football Alliance, the Stampede have increased their win total each season.



Sioux City was 22-8 in the first three years, and are off to a 4-0 start this season.

Sioux City erased a 16-point deficit to beat Kansas City on Saturday, 21-19, in a rematch of last year's MFA title game.



The Stampede have scored 205 points, and allowed just 53. Both are second best in the MFA.



The Herd has fallen short in the playoffs each of their first three seasons, but this year, they might have their best team yet.

"Really the difference this year, is we have fantastic depth from years past," said head coach Jason Garnand. "We can go four straight quarters, full speed, every play. We have role players. We have all stars that are subbing with other players. We have the nucleus that can win a championship."

"To say that we're happy with the start, yes, but we're not satisfied," said quarterback Scott Manley. "And we have a lot of work to do because this team's potential is completely untapped, and we can get so much better by championship time."

Sioux City is on the road at Des Moines and Omaha the next two weekends. The Stampede close the regular season at home on July 22nd.