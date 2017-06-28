Summer camp focuses on challenging high ability students

Some children spend part of their summer vacation at camp.



The Summer Enriched and Accelerated Learning program, or SEAL for short, is one such program.



It started in Siouxland last year from the desire to provide assistance to high performing students.



"Kids who learn so much faster than other kids in school - there's not a lot of services for them, there's not federal funding. So a lot of times there just aren't ways to meet their needs. I started SEAL as a way to start providing them some services." said Erin Pinney, SEAL founder/director.



Classes during the two week program include creative writing, theater, math and physics.



Students are able to put what they learn to use in fun activities like building and launching rockets.



But the activities aren't the only thing they enjoy.



"It's just an opportunity to try new things and meet new people and learn things that you wouldn't normally learn at school," said Aphraditie Hancock, SEAL student.



"One girl said, 'You know, in school I see all the kids who learn like me and then at SEAL I actually see who they are because we're all being ourselves here.'" said Pinney.



The program had a great start last year but the second year has been even more successful.



"Our session one is double the size that it was last year." said Pinney.



Even though it has done well, organizers say they have improvements in mind for next year.



This includes a little more down time for the kids to interact.



"Right now they're going to class, they work with other kids but it's not that unstructured, getting to know each other time that I think some of them would really benefit from." said Pinney.