Local attorney details BPI and ABC settlement agreement in defamation trial

The nearly 2-billion-dollar defamation trial between BPI and ABC News was projected to last about eight weeks.

It didn't even make it halfway.

"Most cases...they do tend to settle, it's just a matter of at what point you settle out the case," said Goosmann Law Firm, PLC CEO and Managing Attorney Jeana Goosmann.

The settlement - finalized by signatures on agreement documents.

The agreement states, "Plaintiffs' claims against Defendants American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. and Jim Avila shall be dismissed with prejudice..."

"Once you dismiss a case with prejudice, the case is completely over and you can't bring the claims ever again," said Goosmann.

Goosmann says the agreement documents the Union County Courthouse released are bare bones; standard in a high-profile case with a large sum of money on the line.

"We'll never know what the exact terms are and there's really no way to find out, because it's between private parties and they've agreed to keep it confidential," said Goosmann.

Goosmann says both sides most likely lost time and expenses going forward with the trial, but says sometimes it's worth going the distance and applying pressure across the aisle.

"It's a way to mitigate the risk on both sides," said Goosmann. "So, waiting for the jury to make the decision is always one of the riskier moves, because you're putting your fate in the hands of the jury, versus if the parties come to an agreement on what the terms should be, you have some input and control into that."

The trial between both parties began with opening statements on June 5.

Goosmann say the monetary value and other details in the agreement won't be released, unless both parties choose to do so.