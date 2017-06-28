Strong storms possible Thursday

Storms that formed last night and gave portions of Siouxland over an inch of rain moved to the east as our skies cleared out.

With that afternoon sunshine, it became very warm with highs in the upper 80s and it was quite humid as well.

Conditions will stay quiet tonight but then a system approaches the area tomorrow with a chance of thunderstorms moving in by the afternoon.

These storms will continue into the overnight hours and there will be a chance of some of these being strong to severe.

Friday will be mostly drier with just a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday is looking very nice but Sunday and Monday will bring us another chance of a few thunderstorms as highs get back into the low to mid 80s.

The 4th of July is still looking dry with highs in the mid 80s.