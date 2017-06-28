Morningside, Dordt administrators earn GPAC honors

A pair of administrators from Siouxland colleges were honored by the GPAC on Wednesday.

Morningside athletic director Tim Jager has been named the GPAC Athletic Director of the Year.



Jager just finished his 5th season at Morningside after eight years as head wrestling coach.



The Mustangs have won the GPAC All-Sports Trophy in four of those seasons.

Dordt's Mike Byker is the conference's Sports Information Director of the Year.

Byker has been with the Defenders since 2001, and also serves as Sports Director at KDCR radio in Sioux Center.