Morningside, Dordt administrators earn GPAC honors - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside, Dordt administrators earn GPAC honors

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
A pair of administrators from Siouxland colleges were honored by the GPAC on Wednesday. A pair of administrators from Siouxland colleges were honored by the GPAC on Wednesday.

Morningside athletic director Tim Jager has been named the GPAC Athletic Director of the Year.
    
Jager just finished his 5th season at Morningside after eight years as head wrestling coach.
    
The Mustangs have won the GPAC All-Sports Trophy in four of those seasons.

Dordt's Mike Byker is the conference's Sports Information Director of the Year.

Byker has been with the Defenders since 2001, and also serves as Sports Director at KDCR radio in Sioux Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.