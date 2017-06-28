Hundreds honor fallen soldier in Lyons, NE

After three decades in service to the United States military, Col. Kirk Slaughter is home.

Slaughter was laid to rest in a funeral in his hometown of Lyons, Wednesday. Col. Slaughter was killed in an accident involving a fishing boat while he was on leave in Hawaii, where he was deputy commanding officer for operations at the command in Honolulu's Fort Shafter.

At a ceremony at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School, Col. Slaughter was remembered as a soldier, a father, a husband and a friend. Those who served with him said he left a lasting impact. "There wasn't a stranger he met that he couldn't instantly become friends with," said Brig. Gen. Stephen Curda of the 9th Mission Support Command. "He had that effect on our soldiers and our families."

Born in Pender and raised in Lyons, Slaughter entered the Army National Guard in 1986, and served as an officer in the Department of Corrections and as a State Trooper. He was said to excel in all he did. "I'll remember Kirk as a great American, a great soldier, a great professional, but most importantly a great human being," Brig. Gen. Curda said. "He certainly was effective within our command."

Hundreds filled the gym and cemetery in Lyons, all to pay tribute, and welcome a native son back home one last time.