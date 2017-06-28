Public Service Commission hosts Keystone XL public forum in Norfolk, NE

Nebraska is one public forum closer to learning the fate of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

On Wednesday, The Nebraska Public Service Commission held a public hearing at Divot's Conference Center. Hundreds turned out to give their input; both in favor and in opposition of the proposed pipeline.

President of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Mark Zimmerer spoke of the community's positive experience with TransCanada in 2009. "Recruiting TransCanada and their base camp to Norfolk, we figured if they were gong to be eating in our restaurants and utilizing our services, that yes, we wanted to take advantage of that," said Zimmerer. "And the experience ended up being overwhelmingly positive. I know there's a lot of misnomers out there about the quality of people that are coming in these work groups, but these people are very professional and want to give back to the communities they're in, so very positive experience."

Holt County resident Cindy Myers, along with many other speakers, has opposed the pipeline since 2009, voicing concerns about potential contamination of the Ogallala Aquifer and drinking water. "The main toxin of concern is benzene, and the reason that is is because the maximum contamination limit of drinking water is only five parts per billion, that's not very much," said Myers. "So if you have a town water tower that holds 50,000 gallons of water, it would only take 17 drops of benzene to contaminate that drinking water, and so I want to protect our drinking water for future generations."

While Myers and others cited environmental concerns, Whitehead Oil President Mark Whitehead, who's corporation received the Nebraska Association of Resources District's Master Conservation Award, says he believes the Keystone XL Pipeline can be accomplished while still remaining environmentally friendly. "I'm passionate about both sides of it, and that's what gets so frustrating," said Whitehead. "When we recognize that its part of our portion of the industry-we're meeting demand and trying to do it in the safest and most efficient way possible."

The PSC says they will take public comments into consideration when they head into formal hearings in August. The PSC says they will have a final decision by November 23.