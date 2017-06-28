South Sioux City, NE Police warn of utility scam - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City, NE Police warn of utility scam

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

South Sioux City, Nebraska Police have received calls from concerned citizens, who were contacted by scammers regarding their utility bills.

If you get a phone call, or e-mail, about your electric bill, do not give any information or payment. Instead, call (402) 494-7555 to report it.

If you are able to capture the phone number from your caller ID, pass that information along to South Sioux City Police, as well. Police also encourage those citizens to call the Nebraska Attorney General at (402) 471-2682 to report the scam.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.