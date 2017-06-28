South Sioux City, NE Police warn of utility scam

South Sioux City, Nebraska Police have received calls from concerned citizens, who were contacted by scammers regarding their utility bills.

If you get a phone call, or e-mail, about your electric bill, do not give any information or payment. Instead, call (402) 494-7555 to report it.

If you are able to capture the phone number from your caller ID, pass that information along to South Sioux City Police, as well. Police also encourage those citizens to call the Nebraska Attorney General at (402) 471-2682 to report the scam.