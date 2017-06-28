Event focuses on issues faced by the transgender community

A public discussion Wednesday night spread awareness on issues the transgender community faces in the Siouxland area.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission led the event at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Included in the audience were members of the transgender community, Sioux City Police and anyone else interested in hearing stories from speakers.

The group of panelists included the police department's newly appointed LGBTQ community liaison, a mother of a transgender adult currently going through a transition over the last year, and two transgender individuals.

They talked about a variety of topics related to their rights, struggles and personal experiences.

Organizer Karen Mackey says that she hopes their message passes along to those who aren't LGBTQ as well.

"I think they just need to understand that they need to treat anyone that's different from them, no matter who it is, treat them with love and dignity," said Mackey. "All anyone wants is to be able to go to work, work their job, have a place to live and be safe in their community."

Mackey says that some people have been fearful of sharing their stories of being transgender and of being who they really.

She says discussions like the one Wednesday, provide a forum for people to talk in a safe place.