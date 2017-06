Le Mars tops ELC; West Monona opens Western Valley tournament with win

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is set to try his hand at golf. The Web.com Tour announced Wednesday that Curry, who recently won his second NBA title with Golden State, will compete in Ellie Mae Classic at TPC...

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is set to try his hand at golf. The Web.com Tour announced Wednesday that Curry, who recently won his second NBA title with Golden State, will compete in Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae from July 31-August 6.

