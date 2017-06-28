Picnic reinforces sister city relationship before Mardi Gras Festivale

Sioux City's annual Mardi Gras Festivale won't start until Thursday, but folks gathered Wednesday night for a special picnic to celebrate the big day.

Wednesday night, residents were joined by folks from Sioux City's sisters city of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

After a long day of preparing for the "Big Parade", and touching up costumes, everyone was able to get together for some rest and relaxation.

The cuisine varied from grilled foods, to delicious desserts.

Lake Charles-native John Chavanne, who designs the ornate costumes for the Festivale, says he always looks forward to coming back to Sioux City.

"Our first night here, we tell them we want aged, Iowa, grass fed beef, big time," said John Chavanne, Mardi Gras Costume Designer. "So they brought us to this awesome little steakhouse, Archie's. I had the best T-bone in my life there."

The "Big Parade" begins tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

The Mardi Gras Festivale will follow the parade at the Sioux City Convention Center.

