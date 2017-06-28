Cubs slugger Schwarber hopes to get things right in Des Moines

Kyle Schwarber is playing in Des Moines with the Iowa Cubs, after being demoted from Chicago.

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber got off to a rough start this season, hitting just .171.



Last week, Chicago send Schwarber down to Triple-A Iowa, to give him an opportunity to clear his head.

Schwarber arrived in Des Moines on Monday, just in time for the start of a seven-game homestand.



Schwarber was 3-for-8 with two RBI in his first two games with the I-Cubs, but has also struck out four times.



The K's are something that plagued him in the bigs as well.

"A demotion's a demotion," said Schwarber. "Obviously, that's something that you don't ever want to happen. And it ticks you off a little bit, but you can't press, you can't do anything like that to try to make things happen."

"I've got to do better, and I'm going to be down here to get better and get back up there as soon as I can."

The I-Cubs lost New Orleans Wednesday, 6-4. Schwarber went 1-for-4, with three more strikeouts.