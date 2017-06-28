Siouxland family says they are in a battle with a bank over their granddaughter's military benefits

A Siouxland family is battling with a bank.

They're guardians of their granddaughter who lost her father in the war on terror.

Ann and Bill Byers say their son Casey lived to serve his country even volunteering for a 2nd tour of duty in Iraq.

"He loved it there, every day he loved it. There was so much danger and so much going on," said Ann Byers, mother of fallen soldier.

A roadside bomb killed the Iowa National Guardsman in June of 2005.

"He called to tell me he wasn't going to make his mission. He had me promise to take care of Haley, travel and keep her safe," Ann Byers.

That promise, became reality when Hailey was just five-months-old. She never got to meet her dad who left behind a military death benefit of $100,000 and monthly government payments.

"The legal system isn't fair. The VA isn't doing their job. The conservator isn't doing their job. It seems like Bill and I are fighting and fighting and now we fight another war," said Ann Byers.

The Byers say they are now doing battle to get complete control over their granddaughter's finances.

The court system set up a conservatorship in 2006 after the Byers say Haley's mother Amanda Porter mismanaged her money. They have custody of their granddaughter after Porter received a life sentence for the murder of her boyfriend's son.

$84,000 of $100,000 was recovered and eventually put into the care of a bank in Boone, Iowa.

They have held the money for more than ten years with an estimated value of $135,000.

"I had access to the account for 12 years. Have I abused that account? I could have asked for money from that account. Have I? No," said Ann Byers.

Hailey's living expenses were covered by a monthly payment of $2,200. But, that changed after Veterans Affairs did a home check last year. They say the Byers co-mingled Hailey's money with their money.

"I think they think we are living off of Hailey. But, that's not the case. We aren't living off her," said Bill Byers, Hailey's grandfather.

Then, a court ruling in October gave the same bank control of the monthly money as well.

"Hailey deserves that money. She deserves someone to take care of it. She shouldn't have to pay someone to take care of it," said Ann Byers.

When it comes to Hailey's assets the Vice President and General Counsel for Boone Bank and Trust Chip Baltimore issued a statement saying, "I'm not sure I understand the nature of Mr. and Mrs. Byers' mismanagement allegations. We have prudently invested the funds under our management and submitted annual reports to the court for the court's approval. We have never been questioned by the court about any of our investment decisions or any other decision for that matter. The account has grown substantially since we took over."

The Byers now receive $800 a month for Hailey.

"It just doesn't seem fair. The person taking care of Hailey should be getting the Social Security and VA," said Anne Byers.

Ann Byers now has a system to keep track of Hailey's expenses. She saves every receipt and keeps a daily spending log to show the court she's responsible to handle her granddaughter's money.

Why can't Bill and I be her conservator? We won't charge her a dime," said Ann Byers.

Each year, the Byers save extra money to take Hailey to visit her father's grave at Arlington National Cemetery. Her uncle is also buried there. He died in a traffic accident just nine days after his brother.