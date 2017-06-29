PHOTOS: Iowa woman injured when house collapses in storm

Thunderstorms running across Iowa have injured at least one person, mowed down crops and damaged homes and farm buildings.



Tornadoes were reported Wednesday in several eastern Iowa counties. Linn County authorities say a woman was injured when her home collapsed near Prairieburg. Pieces from damaged farm structures littered the ground around Prairieburg after the storm passed.



Another tornado reported near the Linn County Fair on the southeast side of Central City sent fairgoers to shelters. Trees and tents were damaged but no fairgrounds buildings.



Golf ball-size hail and heavy rain were reported in the Des Moines area.



Fremont County authorities in western Iowa say a tornado touched down in a rural area between Sidney and Shenandoah, flattening crops. A home near Farragut was damaged, but no injuries have been reported.