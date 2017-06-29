Mardi Gras returns to Sioux City tonight

Mardi Gras returns to downtown Sioux City on today with the 2017 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale!

The Big Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. The parade starts at the Tyson Events Center parking lot, heads north on Pierce Street, then east on 4th St., and ends at Iowa Street. Organizers say tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds that line the streets. This year, the Grand Marshal is Mikki Paul. KTIV News 4 will also be "Flinging Bings" in the parade as well. Remember to say, "Hey, KTIV fling me a BING!"

After the parade, organizers say the Mardi Gras Festivale begins at the Sioux City Convention Center. The show starts at 7:15 p.m., and doors open at 6. The theme is Charlie Sioux's Carnival of Curiosity.



Organizers say this year marks the 20th Anniversary of the Mardi Gras Festivale in Sioux City. There will be handmade costumes decorated with feathers, sequins, and jewels, straight from Louisiana.

Tickets for the authentic Cajun meal at the Mardi Gras Festivale are $18. Ticket price includes a reserved seat right next to the stage. Food service will begin at 6 p.m. and go till 7:45 p.m. This year's "Taste of Louisiana" dinner will feature chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, Cajun potato salad, rice, and Mardi Gras sugar cookies. A kid's meal for ages 12 & under will also be available for $9 and will feature hot dogs, tator tots, sweet corn nuggets and pudding.

Tickets for the reserved seat and Cajun meal are on sale now at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at SiouxCityConventionCenter.com or Etix.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX (3849).



Free seats for the show are also available on a first-come, first-served basis, no tickets required.



Eric Lindell performs in the Sioux City Convention Center parking lot at 8:30 p.m.



Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center parking lot at 10 p.m.

