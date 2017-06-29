Nebraska officials trying to pay long-delayed child support

Nebraska state officials are trying to contact more than 430 parents who are owed child support after discovering that the Department of Health and Human Services didn't send payments in a timely manner.

Department officials acknowledged Wednesday that some unpaid money has sat in a state account for years -- as far back as 1998.

The cases involve divorced parents whose children were in state custody, mostly in foster care.

The state collected child support payments from non-custodial parents and used it to pay for services they received from the department, including foster care.

Excess money was supposed to go to the court-ordered payee, usually the custodial parent, but the money remained in a state account.

Officials are sending letters to 431 parents who are collectively owed about $250,000.