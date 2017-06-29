Nebraska officials trying to pay long-delayed child support - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska officials trying to pay long-delayed child support

Posted:
Photo courtesy: MGN Online Photo courtesy: MGN Online
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska state officials are trying to contact more than 430 parents who are owed child support after discovering that the Department of Health and Human Services didn't send payments in a timely manner.

Department officials acknowledged Wednesday that some unpaid money has sat in a state account for years -- as far back as 1998.

The cases involve divorced parents whose children were in state custody, mostly in foster care.

The state collected child support payments from non-custodial parents and used it to pay for services they received from the department, including foster care.

Excess money was supposed to go to the court-ordered payee, usually the custodial parent, but the money remained in a state account.

Officials are sending letters to 431 parents who are collectively owed about $250,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.