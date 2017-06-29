Women at risk for hidden heart disease

Gestational diabetes only occurs during pregnancy, and since its cured when the baby is born women generally don't think about it ever again but maybe they should.

Studies show that women who were diagnosed with gestational diabetes are at risk for heart disease.

"The majority of women did not know, for example, that if they had had high pressure or diabetes during a pregnancy which then resolved, put them at subsequent risk later in life for heart disease," said Noel Bairey Merz, MD from the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute.

Some other adverse pregnancy outcomes, like pre-eclampsia, raise a woman's risk for heart disease.

Other conditions such as premature menopause and autoimmune disorders like lupus do could also raise the risk of heart disease.

Experts say that if you've experienced any of these, you may want to ask your doctor for a heart check-up.