Sioux City Fire Rescue crew are responding to 35th and Jackson for a gas leak Thursday morning.

Officials ask people to avoid the area and they have closed 35th Street between Jones and Nebraska.



MidAmerican Energy crews are also on scene.



E4, 7, 1, T1, T3, C19 responding to 35th and Jackson for a gas leak. AVOID THE AREA!! #sux911 — SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) June 29, 2017