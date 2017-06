Not a good start to the day for the owners of this car.

The sinkhole opened up in St. Louis, Missouri, Thursday morning.

Greg Prater, the city and traffic inspector says an eight-inch water main is the cause and has been broken for some time.

A crane will remove the car from the sinkhole because a tow truck cannot come within 25 feet of the sinkhole.

Officials said they are hoping to be able to get the car out sometime Thursday.

Prater said it will take weeks before the street is repaired.

No one was injured.