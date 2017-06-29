Another rounds of storms, some strong to severe possible

Conditions definitely became a lot more Summer-Like across Siouxland for our Hump Day with warmer temperatures and high humidity. A cold front has moved through and skies did clear out overnight but they will be moving right back in today. Another system will be tracking into the region today and this will give us more chances for storms later this afternoon into the evening. Stay alert if you're expected to head out to the Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale. Pack the umbrella just in case!

These storms will continue into the overnight hours and there will be a chance of some of these being strong to severe. The primary threats will be the gusty winds and large hail. The tornado threat is looking minimal at this point. Friday will be mostly drier with just a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures stay below average into our Saturday along with abundant sunshine but Sunday and Monday will bring us another chance of a few thunderstorms as highs get back into the mid 80s. The 4th of July is still looking pretty dry with highs in the mid 80s but we can't rule on an isolated thunderstorm or two so continue to stay tuned.



See Interactive Radar here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar

Meteorologist T.J. Springer