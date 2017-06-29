Tourists encounter sharks

Some tourists had a close encounter with sharks this week in the Florida Panhandle.



The woman who took these photos and video is from Arkansas, so she probably isn't used to seeing sharks up close.



In fact, most of us aren't used to it.



So imagine seeing several sharks in shallow water when you're on vacation at the beach.



You only get a glimpse of three sharks in these images, we're told there were seven of them and they spent about ten-minutes in the ankle-deep water.



It looks like dozens of people were trying to scare them away.



Luckily no one was hurt.