Still planning your summer vacation? Trip Advisor ranks the top 10 theme parks

Trip Advisor ranked Universal's Islands of Adventures the number one theme park in the world and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon as the best water park in the nation.



Trip Advisor said the winners were determined using an algorithm that took into consideration the quality and quantity of reviews over a 12-month period.



TripAdvisor Top 10 Amusement Parks in the World:



1. Universal's Islands of Adventure - Orlando, Florida

2. Discovery Cove - Orlando, Florida

3. Europa-Park - Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

4. Magic Kingdom - Orlando, Florida

5. Universal Studios Hollywood - Los Angeles, California

6. Le Puy du Fou - Les Epesses, France

7. Beto Carrero World - Penha, State of Santa Catarina, Brazil

8. Universal Studios Florida - Orlando, Florida

9. Epcot - Orlando, Florida

10. Disney's Animal Kingdom - Orlando, Florida



TripAdvisor Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S.:



1. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park - Orlando, Florida

2. Aquatica Orlando - Orlando, Florida

3. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park - Orlando, Florida

4. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari - Santa Claus, Indiana

5. Water Country USA - Williamsburg, Virginia

6. Noah's Ark Water Park - Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort - Erie, Pennsylvania

8. Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks - Wildwood, New Jersey

9. Waldameer Park & Water World - Erie, Pennsylvania

10. Water World - Federal Heights, Colorado