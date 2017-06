Due to severe weather, tonight's 6pm Big Parade in downtown Sioux City is canceled.

The Mardi Gras Festivale is still taking place at the Convention Center. Food service will run from 6-7:45, and the Mardi Gras Festivale costume gala will start at 7:15pm.

Currently, we are planning to have the Eric Lindell concert inside at the Convention Center after the Mardi Gras show,.

Fireworks will go off as planned at dusk.