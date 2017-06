STORY UPDATE: Thursday, June 29 - 6:30 p.m.

Interstate 29 has now been reopened after high water impacted traffic and closed the southbound land of I-29 from Wesley Parkway and Riverside Boulevard.

Previous story:

Sioux City Fire Rescue avoid Interstate 29 southbound from Riverside to Downtown.

I-29 southbound is completely flooded under the Veteran's Bridge.



Officials said to seek and an alternate route.



See KTIV's Prospect Hill Skycam: http://www.ktiv.com/Global/category.asp?C=155965