While The Big Parade had to be cancelled on Thursday because of the weather, the Mardi Gras Festivale still went on as scheduled at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Thursday nights event, themed 'Charlie Sioux's Carnival of Curiosity' marked the 20th anniversary of the Mardi Gras Festivale.

As with every Festivale, one of the biggest highlights are the handmade costumes straight from Lake Charles, Louisiana.