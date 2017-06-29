Explorers drop series finale to Saints

The Explorers lost to St. Paul on Thursday, 6-3.

Anthony Gallas drove in three runs, Brady Shoemaker added three hits and St. Paul beat the Explorers on Thursday, 6-3.

Gallas notched two of his three RBI on a fourth-inning home run as St. Paul (26-13) salvaged the final game of the series. Gallas' home run gave the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The Explorers scored twice in the fifth inning. RBI singles from newcomer Brian Fortier and LeVon Washington pulled Sioux City within a run. Fortier was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

But St. Paul countered with two in the sixth inning. Former Explorer Tim Colwell laced an RBI double, and Maxx Garrett brought Colwell in with a single.

Gallas gave the Saints an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. Nate Hanson added a home run for St. Paul. X's pitcher Cody Forsythe gave up five runs over six innings of work. Forsythe struck out eight.

Tony Campana was 2-for-5 with two runs scored for Sioux City. Washington and Joe Bennie each added two hits.

The X's (22-15) went 5-5 on their 10-game roadtrip. Sioux City returns home for a two-game mini-series against Kansas City on Friday. First pitch for game one is Friday at 7:05 p.m.