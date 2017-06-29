Viewers send photos of severe weather in Siouxland

Throughout Thursday, viewers have been showing us the impact of night's storms.

We're sure many people weren't planning on busting out those shovels, which is what is happening in a photo taken near Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City.

One of the areas we've gotten many photos of is the Morningside neighborhood in Sioux City.

Without looking at a photo of Walden Avenue and Sergeant Road closely, you could mistake it for snow.

The severe weather also hit Yankton, South Dakota.

In one tweet, you can see baseball size hail found near Lewis and Clark Lake.

The weather also caused some backups for drivers in South Sioux City.

One of the drivers sent a picture to KTIV of wind and rain that caused traffic under the bypass on Highway 20.

Some residents had fun with the weather.

We received a picture of someone standing in hail in a tweet by EHS Dance of Sioux City.

There were also some that showed the calm before the storm, including rainbows that set a much different setting than hours before.