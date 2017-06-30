Rain, hail turn Sioux City streets into rivers

Torrential rains, from Thursday night's storms, lead to a surreal scene near the Southern Hills Mall.

Video taken outside of Dr. Dona Prince's dental office, on Sergeant Road, shows the rainwater, and hail, creating a river out of Sergeant Road.

Almost 18-years ago, a severe thunderstorm dropped three-inches of rain on that same Morningside neighborhood flooding seven homes. The flash flood, near the intersection of Sergeant Road and Walden Avenue, pushed a wall of water right into those homes. Two homes were washed off of their foundations. Five other homes were heavily damaged.