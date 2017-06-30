World War II veteran's remains returned to NW Iowa for memorial

After 73 years, a northwest Iowa World War II veteran is finally returning home.

Staff Sergeant Byron Nelson was shot down during a bombing mission over Italy on April 25, 1944. While the Primghar, Iowa, native was officially declared dead, his remains weren't identified until late last year.

Thursday, the Iowa State Patrol escorted Nelson's remains to his final resting place.

A memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Primghar, on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., with full military honors provided by the Iowa National Guard. The public is welcome to attend.