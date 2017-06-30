Honoring Mary Lee Smith - US Army Nurse in World War II

Friday, people came together to honor the life of Mary Lee Smith, a World War II Army nurse who assisted at the battle of Normandy after the invasion.

Smith was a resident at Holy Spirit retirement home in Sioux City for 16 years until she passed away last Friday at the age of 96.

Smith was an only child, never married or had children of her own.

Her biological name was Leonella Smith, but went by the name Mary Lee Smith.

After returning from the war, she went to Briar Cliff University and graduated with a degree in Sociology in 1967.

Officials at Holy Spirit said one item that was important to Smith was this picture of The Pietà.

"It always reminded her of bringing in the people from the field after the invasion," said Mary Hildman, activities director at Holy Spirit, "So she kept this picture in her room and remembered the care that she gave those people."

Smith loved to read and play music.

While Hildman said Smith didn't talk a lot of about her time in the war, she was one of a kind.

"And it's such a history, wonderful history moment for us to be able to have her here with us," said Hildman.

Smith will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

