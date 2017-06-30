Spotty thundershowers possible Friday afternoon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spotty thundershowers possible Friday afternoon

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

After quite the active evening in Siouxland Thursday, conditions will be much quieter as we work into our Friday. The frontal boundary that caused the severe weather has moved onto the east and we'll see much improvement today. We still can't rule out a spotty t-shower this afternoon as a weak upper level wave of moisture moves through the viewing area but that will quickly diminish before nightfall. Highs will be rising into the lower 80s both today and Saturday as high pressure does begin to move in. Abundant sunshine will be seen throughout the day tomorrow but another system will begin to move towards Siouxland and that will give us a slim chance of storms Saturday night.

The better chance of storms arrives on our Sunday though lasting into Monday. Severe weather isn't completely out of the question so continue to stay tuned. The July 4th Holiday is still looking pretty good but we're keeping the slight chance of a t-shower in the forecast with highs rising into the mid 80s. Our weather does look to quiet down heading into the middle part of next week with highs expected to climb back towards 90°.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.