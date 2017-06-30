Spotty thundershowers possible Friday afternoon

After quite the active evening in Siouxland Thursday, conditions will be much quieter as we work into our Friday. The frontal boundary that caused the severe weather has moved onto the east and we'll see much improvement today. We still can't rule out a spotty t-shower this afternoon as a weak upper level wave of moisture moves through the viewing area but that will quickly diminish before nightfall. Highs will be rising into the lower 80s both today and Saturday as high pressure does begin to move in. Abundant sunshine will be seen throughout the day tomorrow but another system will begin to move towards Siouxland and that will give us a slim chance of storms Saturday night.

The better chance of storms arrives on our Sunday though lasting into Monday. Severe weather isn't completely out of the question so continue to stay tuned. The July 4th Holiday is still looking pretty good but we're keeping the slight chance of a t-shower in the forecast with highs rising into the mid 80s. Our weather does look to quiet down heading into the middle part of next week with highs expected to climb back towards 90°.