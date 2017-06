Stanton residents are being told to boil their water.

In a notice sent to residents Thursday, Stanton City Superintendent Ron Klinetobe says monthly monitoring of Stanton’s water system detected the presence of coliform and E. coli.

Klinetobe says residents in Stanton should boil their water for at least one minute before using, or use another water source until sampling shows no more contamination.

While harmful to everyone, E. coli can be particularly dangerous to infants, young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.