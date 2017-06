A woman from Spencer, Iowa has been crowned Mrs. Iowa.

Jill Barr received the honor last weekend in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Barr works at Buena Vista University, is a wife and mother of two children.

She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and active in the community.

Barr represented Iowa in the 2014 Mrs. Iowa International pageant.

She will now compete in the Mrs. America pageant August 26 in Las Vegas.