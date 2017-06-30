Camp Autumn changes lives of children

Camp Autumn was built in honor of three-year old Autumn Elgersma, who died in 2013 after being abused by a day car provider.

To celebrate Autumn's life, the new camp is open to help children grow and and find a sense of belonging.

"What we found during that exploration of what types of services were needed is that, yes we needed a specialty clinic which, Autumn's Center is, and we're quite pleased with that. But, what we found out is that we really needed a place for kids to go during the summer, on school breaks, nights and weekends that wasn't residential care but that could offer therapeutic elements," says Kim Scorza, CEO of Autumn's Center.

And that's exactly what Autumn's Center does.

The kids at Camp Autumn get to spend part of their day outside on the lake fishing and kayaking as well as swimming.

The kids are able to build skills that they will be able to use throughout their lives.

"It's been amazing, I don't usually make friends," says Kylee, a camper at Camp Autumn.

Those friendships built at Camp Autumn help to bring a sense of belonging for these kids.

Camp counselors are able to work in small groups to give each child the individual care they need.

"This camp is really unique in the sense that the kiddos that come here are ages between 4 and 21 and they have to have some type of behavioral health condition. So we have to be able to have a treatment plan to work on very specific goals for them," says Scorza.

While the kids are building skill sets that can help that do things like learn how to deal with anger, they also get to have fun in the process.

"I usually go fishing sometimes and I play games with little kids and I just hang out with all my friends," says Harley, a camper at Camp Autumn.

The camp gives these kids a safe place to grow.