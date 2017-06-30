Preps underway for Saturday in the Park

Saturday in the Park continues to grow with two stages for music this year.

"Saturday in the Park" originally just suppose to be a one time thing.

"The first year we did it, we had no intention of doing it a second time," said Dave Bernstein, Co-founder, "Saturday in the Park."

But now, 27 years later, Saturday in the Park brings in about 25,000 people, with the help of about 100+ volunteers.

But the fundraising for the free music concert starts as soon as the last one ends.

With the hands on work starting about 2 weeks ago.

"We started building out the stage structure last week, starting this week we started some more steel build out....." continued Bernstein

So as the stage is being set, tent pegs being anchored and a Ferris wheel being set up, all by hand;

"You have to start with your trailer, level it out, get a good base underneath it and you just start building it up, when you tear it down,make sure you put it exactly the way it needs to be. I find it easy, it's like riding a bike," said Chris Kennedy, Old School Amusements.

After all the hard work, a view from the stage is priceless.

And Siouxlanders of all ages are welcomed.

"We got the kids zone over the hill, a euro bungy, a bunch of inflatables, all kinds of fun activities for the kids," adds Bernstein.

The event starts tomorrow at noon, no coolers or outside beverages are allowed and there will be a fireworks show afterward.