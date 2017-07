Temperatures and humidity levels were nice and comfortable for our Friday.



However we had showers and thunderstorms develop during the day.



Some of those produced some gusty winds and small hail.



Those will clear out this evening and that will leave us with pleasant conditions for Saturday.



Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with low humidity.



Sunday will start out dry, but by the afternoon there could be a slight chance of seeing a thunderstorm a few of which could become strong.



We'll also have some thunderstorm possibilities on Monday and Tuesday with highs staying in the 80s.



Wednesday through Friday are looking drier and a little warmer with highs getting into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.